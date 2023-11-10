Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after buying an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.04 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

