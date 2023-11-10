Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.