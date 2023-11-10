Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $435.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.71. The company has a market capitalization of $190.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

