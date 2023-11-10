Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile



Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

