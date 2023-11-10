Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,586 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

