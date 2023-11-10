Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 568 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

