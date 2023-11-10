Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,725 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after purchasing an additional 435,591 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

