Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

