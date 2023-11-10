Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

