Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after buying an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

HPE stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

