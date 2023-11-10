Kris Sennesael Sells 12,770 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kris Sennesael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.