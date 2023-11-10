Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $135.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

