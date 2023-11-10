L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 1,175 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $40.19 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

