L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 1,790 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

