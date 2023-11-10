L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.4 %

SHW stock opened at $252.40 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.