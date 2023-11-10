L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000.

NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

