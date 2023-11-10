L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PH opened at $412.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

