L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 578 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Comcast were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $70,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

