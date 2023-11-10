L.M. Kohn & Company Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $183.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.