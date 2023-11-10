L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $238,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

