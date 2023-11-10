L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $67,000 in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.04 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.05%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

