L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $204,000 Investment in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after buying an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

