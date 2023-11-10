L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $426,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,457,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

