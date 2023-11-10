L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

