L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 1,840 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

