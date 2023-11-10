L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

