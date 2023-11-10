L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 2,000 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.84.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

