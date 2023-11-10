Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $91.98 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,130,000 after buying an additional 376,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

