Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Lawrence Lepard Acquires 90,000 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$67,500.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

LGC opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$58.97 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

Lavras Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.