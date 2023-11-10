Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Lawrence Lepard Acquires 90,000 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$67,500.00.
Lavras Gold Stock Performance
LGC opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$58.97 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69.
Lavras Gold Company Profile
