Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lazydays from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Lazydays Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lazydays will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 100,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,298,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

