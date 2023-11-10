Lee Financial Co Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

