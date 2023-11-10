Lee Financial Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Nucor by 57.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

