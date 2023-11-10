Lee Financial Co Sells 1,903 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

