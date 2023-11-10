Lee Financial Co Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1,167.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Entergy by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $96.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

