Leerink Partnrs Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,177 shares of company stock worth $323,960 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.