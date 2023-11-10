Leerink Partnrs Comments on Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Clover Health Investments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. The company had revenue of $513.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 2.1 %

CLOV stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 311.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 6,018,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,787,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 55.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,848,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,446,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 1,452,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 872,778 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

