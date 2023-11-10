Leerink Partnrs Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $705.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

