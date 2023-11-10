Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.92.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $64.21 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

