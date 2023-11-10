Les Ottolenghi Sells 6,150 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LRN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Stride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

