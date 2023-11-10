LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.92. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 159,580 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,237 shares of company stock worth $1,389,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 325,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,879,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 832,246 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at $28,140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 168,091 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.