Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.51 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $54.36. 3,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,461. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.15 million, a PE ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.