Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.51 million.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
LGND traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $54.36. 3,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,461. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.15 million, a PE ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.