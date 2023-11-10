Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.47. 93,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.15. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $395.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.