Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $263,374.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,046.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.41% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

