LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

LiveWorld Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

