Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

