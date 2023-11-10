Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Sells A$314,400.00 in Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Dixie Marshall sold 1,200,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17), for a total value of A$314,400.00 ($204,155.84).

Dixie Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Dixie Marshall purchased 2,000,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$470,000.00 ($305,194.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 20.76.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

