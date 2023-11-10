Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.55.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LCID opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Lucid Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.