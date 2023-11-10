Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

