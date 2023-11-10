Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $2.51 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

