Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

